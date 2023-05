Fraley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

With southpaw Braxton Garrett on the bump for Miami, the lefty-hitting Fraley will retreat to the bench in the series finale. Henry Ramos will pick up the start in left field in place of Fraley, who went 6-for-12 with three home runs, nine RBI, six runs and a stolen base over his past four games.