Fraley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers.

Fraley launched his career-high tying 12th home run to give the Reds an early 3-1 lead. He leads the club with 54 RBI. It was the third consecutive game he's batted third -- all against right-handers -- but there should be tweaks to the order after the Reds recalled prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand from Triple-A Louisville. Fraley's playing time will not be affected, but his slot in the order could.