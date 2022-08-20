Fraley will start in right field and bat leadoff Saturday against the Pirates.

This marks Fraley's sixth consecutive start atop the order against right-handed pitching, and he was in the two hole against the last lefty the team faced. Fraley went 0-for-4 in the series opener but is still slashing a healthy .340/.393/.620 with four homers in 16 games since returning from the injured list. He looks primed to play a prominent role for this stripped-down Reds club over the final six-plus weeks of the season.