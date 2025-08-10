Fraley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

The Reds have faced exclusively right-handed starting pitchers in their four-game series in Pittsburgh, but the left-handed-hitting Fraley has still found himself on the bench for three of those contests. Fraley appears to have moved into a part-time role while Noelvi Marte has since taken over as the primary option at right field after trade-deadline pickup Ke'Bryan Hayes displaced him at third base.