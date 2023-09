Fraley (toe) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley is eventually going to require surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left fourth toe, but he will delay it until the offseason as he tries to help the Reds' playoff push. The 28-year-old is not in the lineup for the first game of Friday's doubleheader versus the Cubs but will likely be in there for the nightcap.