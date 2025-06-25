Fraley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees due to a banged up shoulder, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It's the second straight game on the bench for Fraley, though he likely would have sat for both contests regardless of the injuries since Cincinnati is facing a second consecutive lefty (Max Fried) on Wednesday. The outfielder will have Thursday's team off day to aid in his recovery ahead of Friday's series opener versus San Diego.