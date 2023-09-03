Fraley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

The 28-year-old started in two of three games since being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, and he's gone 5-for-9 with three doubles and a run. Fraley will eventually require surgery to address the stress fracture in his fourth toe that sidelined him for most of August, and he may receive a few more off days than usual down the stretch as he plays through the injury. TJ Friedl, Harrison Bader and Will Benson will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday while Nick Martini bats leadoff as the designated hitter.