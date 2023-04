Fraley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Athletics, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Fraley has a modest five-game hit streak and is 6-for-15 with two doubles, a home run, six RBI and four runs during that stretch, but he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Ken Waldichuk pitching for Oakland. Spencer Steer will serve as the designated hitter while Matt Reynolds receives a start at the hot corner.