Fraley will sit against lefty Bailey Falter and the Pirates on Saturday.

Fraley made just four starts against southpaws in the first half and has made none since the break. Given that he's a lifetime .149/.266/.216 hitter in 148 career plate appearances against lefties, he's unlikely to advance beyond a platoon role any time soon. Christian Encarnacion-Strand will get the start at designated hitter in Fraley's absence.