site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-jake-fraley-on-bench-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Jake Fraley: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fraley will sit against the Pirates on Saturday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Fraley has started just once against a lefty this season and won't add to that total Saturday against Rich Hill. Nick Senzel will start in right field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read