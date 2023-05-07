site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jake Fraley: Out again Sunday
Fraley (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Fraley was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup, and he'll sit out Sunday for the second consecutive game. Henry Ramos will move to left field while Kevin Newman serves as the designated hitter.
