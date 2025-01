The Reds and Fraley avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.125 million contract Thursday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It was Fraley's second year of arbitration eligibility. The 29-year-old reached 20 stolen bases in 2024 but fell off to just five home runs over a career-high 116 games. He should be a strong-side platoon back again for Cincinnati in 2025.