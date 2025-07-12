The Reds reinstated Fraley (shoulder) from the injured list Saturday.

A partial tear of Fraley's right labrum has kept him sidelined since late June, but he's been cleared to return to the Reds after going 2-for-11 with a run scored during a three-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville. The 30-year-old should reclaim his role as Cincinnati's primary right fielder against right-handers now that he's healthy. Christian Encarnacion-Strand was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.