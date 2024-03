Fraley started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over Washington on Opening Day.

As usual, Fraley got the start with a right-hander throwing for the Nationals. The left-handed hitting outfielder had just 41 plate appearances against lefties in 2023. Fraley can be useful in a less-than full-time role, as evidenced by the 21 stolen bases he had last year in 111 games.