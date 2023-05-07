Fraley (back) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, but Reds manager David Bell said he expects the outfielder to be ready to return to the starting nine following Monday's team off day, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He could've played [Sunday], probably, but with the off day [Monday], the three full days of not starting, although he's going to be available off the bench for sure [Sunday]," Bell said of Fraley. "I just wanted to make the most of the time, let everything heal up."

Fraley was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 5-3 with lower-back soreness and will take a seat again in the series finale, but his absence Sunday appears to be mostly precautionary. The 27-year-old should settle back into a strong-side platoon role during the upcoming week.