Fraley is out of the lineup again Thursday versus the Red Sox.

Fraley was on the bench Wednesday versus left-hander James Paxton and he'll grab some more pine Thursday with the Red Sox throwing another lefty in Chris Sale. Nick Senzel, Jose Barrero and Stuart Fairchild are starting across the outfield for the visiting Reds. Tyler Stephenson is taking a DH day while Curt Casali catches.