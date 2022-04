Fraley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

With southpaw MacKenzie Gore on the hill for San Diego, the Reds will send three of their lefty-hitting regulars to the bench in Fraley, Tyler Naquin and Colin Moran to the bench. The Reds are likely to keep shielding Fraley from left-handed pitching while he continues to languish at the plate in all matchups this season, as he enters Wednesday's game with a .517 OPS over 39 plate appearances.