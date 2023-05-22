site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jake Fraley: Sitting against lefty
Fraley is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Cardinals.
Fraley will take a seat as the Reds face off with left-hander Jordan Montgomery on Monday. Stuart Fairchild will draw the start in left field and and bat sixth in the series opener with St. Louis.
