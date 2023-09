Fraley is out of the lineup Friday against the Cardinals.

Nick Senzel, Harrison Bader and Stuart Fairchild are starting across the outfield for the Reds as they take on left-hander Drew Rom. Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) is back in action in the DH role. Fraley, a left-handed hitter, has slashed just .147/.250/.235 in 40 plate appearances versus southpaws this year.