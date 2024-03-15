Fraley started in right field and went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Thursday's spring game against Texas.

Fraley, who stole a career-high 21 bases in 2023, swiped his second bag in 10 Cactus League appearances. The lefty-hitting outfielder, who is hitless in eight at-bats against left-handers this spring, was on a strict platoon last season, making just four starts against southpaws. He had a .504 OPS over 41 plate appearances against them last season, slightly better than his career mark of .482 (173 PAs). Fantasy managers can expect a similar role in 2024, with Spencer Steer or Stuart Fairchild entering the outfield whenever the Reds face a lefty.