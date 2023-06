Fraley went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Rockies.

Fraley was the hero Wednesday, launching a two-run homer to right field in the bottom of the eighth to put the Reds up 5-3 and eventually send the team to its 11th straight win. The left fielder had two hits on the afternoon and is now batting .375 in June to go along with four long balls, nine RBI and 11 runs scored. He's also recorded at least two hits in four of his last eight games.