Fraley went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a steal in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

Fraley led off the second inning with a walk before swiping second base, his third steal of the season. He also got the Reds on the board in the seventh inning, snapping a 0-for-16 stretch with a single before coming around to score on a Jason Vosler hit. The 27-year-old Fraley is slashing .231/.359/.327 with a home run, 10 RBI and five runs scored through his first 52 at-bats this season.