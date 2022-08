Fraley is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia.

The hot-hitting Fraley will give way in right field to the righty-hitting Aristides Aquino as Reds manager David Bell plays matchups against Phillies southpaw Ranger Suarez. Fraley had started in each of the Reds' last nine games, during which he slashed .314/.415/.714 with four home runs, two doubles, one stolen base and a 6:7 BB:K.