Fraley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending right-hander Shohei Ohtani to the hill Wednesday, but the left-handed-hitting Fraley will still hit the bench for the second time in the series. Noelvi Marte will get the start in right field in the series finale, and he could push Fraley for playing time moving forward after the Reds swung a deal Wednesday to acquire Ke'Bryan Hayes, who is expected to displace Marte as the team's everyday third baseman.