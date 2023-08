Fraley was unavailable for Friday's game against the Nationals due to an unspecified issue, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley's absence from the starting lineup seemed routine with a lefty (Patrick Corbin) on the mound for the opposition. Reds manager David Bell told the media after the game that Fraley was completely unavailable, though he didn't say why exactly, only that more information would be made available Saturday.