Fraley said Saturday that he will eventually need to undergo surgery on his toe, but he will play through his injury for now, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley was told by his doctors that he could attempt to play through his injury, so he will do so in order to contribute to Cincinnati's postseason push. Fraley has already spent the minimum 10 days on the injured list, though it remains unclear when Cincinnati plans on activating him.