Hoffman was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Friday.

Since the Reds didn't provide an injury designation for Hoffman on Friday, it seems likely that he's on the COVID-19 injured list. Assuming that's the case, he'll be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols, but his return timetable depends on whether he's tested positive for the virus. Right-hander Jared Solomon was recalled to take Hoffman's place in the rotation.