The Reds transferred Hoffman (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

Since Hoffman hadn't pitched for the Reds since July 23, he'll be eligible to return from the IL in late September, though it's unclear if he's on track to make a full recovery from his right forearm injury before the season ends in the first week of October. Hoffman's move to the 60-day IL clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-handed reliever Fernando Cruz, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville.