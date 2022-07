Hoffman is starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hoffman made 11 starts for the Reds last year, but his first 29 appearances of the 2022 campaign have come out of the bullpen. However, he's recorded a career-best 3.29 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 38.1 innings to begin the season. The right-hander tossed 1.1 innings Tuesday against the Mets, so he'll likely be on a pitch count during Thursday's nightcap.