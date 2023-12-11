The Reds signed Candelario on Monday to a three-year, $45 million contract that contains a club option for 2027, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Candelario and the Reds agreed in principle on the deal last week, but it wasn't until Monday that the team formally announced the signing of the 30-year-old. He's expected to move between the corner-infield spots and designated hitter in 2024, with his ability to hit from either side of the plate likely guaranteeing him steady playing time versus both left- and right-handed pitching. After posting a career-worst .633 OPS in his final season with the Tigers in 2022, Candelario bounced back nicely at the plate in 2023, slashing .251/.336/.471 with a career-high 22 home runs and eight stolen bases across 575 plate appearances between the Nationals and Cubs.