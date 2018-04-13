Downs tallied a career-high four hits, including a home run Thursday for Low-A Dayton.

He now boasts an impressive .314/.368/.457 slash line with one home run and three steals (on three attempts) through 38 plate appearances at Low-A. His 23.7 percent strikeout rate is manageable, particularly for a 19-year-old making his full-season debut, but his .400 BABIP is propping up his batting average a bit.