The Reds signed La Sorsa to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The lefty reliever will receive $780,000 if in the majors. La Sorsa, 26, has posted a 4.47 ERA and 42:12 K:BB over 50.1 innings across parts of two seasons at the big-league level.