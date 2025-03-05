La Sorsa (illness) struck out two batters in a perfect inning of relief in Monday's 5-4 win over the Brewers in Cactus League play.

La Sorsa wasn't available for the start of spring training while recovering from an illness, which put him behind the other relievers competing for a spot in the Reds' Opening Day bullpen. After moving past the ailment and completing his throwing progression, La Sorsa finally got the chance to make his Cactus League debut earlier this week and came through with an impressive outing. The southpaw is attending camp as a non-roster invitee, so he'll likely need to string together a few more strong performances to build a more serious case for a bullpen job with the Reds.