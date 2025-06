The Reds appointed La Sorsa as the 27th man for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With Friday's suspended game resuming Saturday, the Reds will replenish their bullpen by adding La Sorsa to the tax squad. He has spent the entire 2025 season with Triple-A Louisville, where he has a 3.92 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 14:14 K:BB across 20.2 innings.