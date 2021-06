Barrero will make his Triple-A debut for Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Barrero jumped all the way from High-A to the big-leagues last season but looked clearly overmatched, hitting .194/.206/.194 in 68 plate appearances. He's back on a standard development track this season. His promotion to Triple-A is well-earned based in his performance at Double-A Chattanooga, where he hit .300/.367/.481 with six homers and eight steals in 40 games.