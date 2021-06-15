Barrero (personal), who left Double-A Chattanooga for just over a week in late May, is hitting .333/.385/.417 with a home run, a stolen base, nine RBI and 10 runs in his 12 games since rejoining the affiliate.

Barrero took some time away from baseball to mourn the passing of his mother, who died due to complications related to COVID-19. Upon returning to action, the 23-year-old shortstop was quickly able to pick up where he left off, and he could soon be in store for a promotion to Triple-A Louisville.