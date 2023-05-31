Barrero went 2-for-2 with a walk and a grand slam in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Red Sox.

The 25-year-old began the game on the bench, but when TJ Friedl (hamstring) checked out early, Barrero took over in center field and gave the Reds what proved to be crucial insurance runs when he drove a Joely Rodriguez sinker off a light standard above the Green Monster in the seventh inning. It's his first career grand slam and only his second homer in 39 games this season, and while Cincy is trying to find ways to keep him in the lineup now that Matt McLain has taken over the starting shortstop role, Barrero and his mediocre .235/.313/.353 slash line could get bumped back to Triple-A when the team finally decided to promote Elly De La Cruz.