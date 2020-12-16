Garcia could begin the 2021 season in the minors, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Garcia skipped multiple levels last season and hit a paltry .194/.206/.194 in 68 plate appearances.

Garcia did receive high marks for his defense and for how he handled his slump, but it's pretty clear that he was overmatched at the plate. He walked just once against 26 strikeouts and didn't have an extra-base hit. Reds GM Nick Krall suggested that the team is hoping to add a shortstop this offseason from outside the organization.