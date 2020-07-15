Garcia could contribute in the majors this season, according to manager David Bell, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Bell noted how strong Garcia is coming on in camp, despite the fact he has never played above High-A. Another factor in Garcia's favor is that the Reds basically have nothing behind Freddy Galvis (who has been mentoring Garcia) at shortstop. This is a nice vote of confidence from Bell, but it would be borderline unprecedented for Garcia to skip over Double-A and Triple-A and be a quality big-league hitter in 2020 if he were forced into action due to his plus defense at shortstop.