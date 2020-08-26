Garcia's contract was purchased by the Reds on Wednesday. He is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth against the Brewers.

Garcia, one of the team's top prospects, is set to join the big club despite having never played above High-A. While the Reds will waste no time getting the 22-year-old into their lineup, it would be quite the feat if Garcia proved to be a quality big-league hitter in 2020 given his lack of experience above High-A. Pedro Strop was designated for assignment to free up a roster spot for Garcia.