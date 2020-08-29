site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jose Garcia: Not starting matinee
Garcia isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Garcia will take a seat for Game 1 of Saturday's twin bill after going 1-for-4 on Friday. Freddy Galvis will start at shortstop.
