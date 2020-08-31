site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jose Garcia: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia isn't in Monday's lineup against the Cardinals.
Garcia drew the start at shortstop over the past two games and went 1-for-7 with four strikeouts. He'll take a breather Monday with Freddy Galvis starting at shortstop.
