site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-jose-garcia-not-starting-second-game | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Jose Garcia: Not starting second game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Garcia went 2-for-3 with one run and a strikeout during the first game of the doubleheader. He'll get a breather with Kyle Farmer taking over at shortstop during the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read