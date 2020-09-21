site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jose Garcia: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia isn't starting Monday against the Brewers.
Garcia will remain out of the lineup for the second consecutive game despite recording seven hits in his last 21 at-bats. Freddy Galvis will take over at shortstop in his place.
