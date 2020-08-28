site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-jose-garcia-sitting-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Jose Garcia: Sitting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Brewers.
Garcia went 1-for-2 with a single and walk in the first half of the twin bill, but will sit for at least the beginning of Game 2. Kyle Farmer will start at shortstop.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read