Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Garcia will hit the bench for the second time in three games, this time giving way to Freddy Galvis at shortstop after Kyle Farmer received the nod in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates. Though the Reds don't appear ready to pull the plug on Garcia as their everyday shortstop just yet, the 22-year-old has gotten off to an underwhelming 5-for-34 (.147 average) start to his big-league career.