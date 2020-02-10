Play

Garcia was given an invitation to the Reds' big-league spring training camp, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Garcia broke out last year at High-A Daytona after initially struggling following his signing as a minor league free agent from Cuba. This year will help the Reds determine whether he's their shortstop of the future, or just a player that performed well while being a little old for the level.

