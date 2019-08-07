Garcia (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in High-A Daytona's loss to Florida on Tuesday.

A slide into second base Saturday resulted in a shoulder injury and led to a brief absence from the lineup, but Garcia seems be fine now. The steal was his ninth in 11 attempts, and he has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games with Daytona. His .727 OPS ranks third on the team among players with 100 plate appearances.