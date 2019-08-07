Reds' Jose Garcia: Steals base in return
Garcia (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in High-A Daytona's loss to Florida on Tuesday.
A slide into second base Saturday resulted in a shoulder injury and led to a brief absence from the lineup, but Garcia seems be fine now. The steal was his ninth in 11 attempts, and he has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games with Daytona. His .727 OPS ranks third on the team among players with 100 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...