Reds' Jose Garcia: Two homers
Garcia homered twice in Tuesday's spring training loss against the Angels, despite the wind blowing in, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Garcia is getting some extra playing time in spring training with Freddy Galvis out for the short-term, but he impressed manager David Bell. "He's fun to watch," Bell said. "He's a talented young player. It will be fun to see him. We'll be sure to get him some playing time this spring. It will be a good experience for him." Garcia is ticketed for Double-A after breaking out at High-A Daytona last year.
