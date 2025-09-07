Trevino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

On the bench for the second time in three days, Trevino is likely to see his playing time dwindle over the final few weeks of the season after top backstop Tyler Stephenson was reinstated from the injured list Friday. Trevino has produced at least one hit in each of his last three starts but has struggled on the whole since the All-Star break, slashing just .186/.226/.221 with no home runs or stolen bases.